    Meristem expects bullish outlook for equities in February

    Analysts at Meristem Securities say they expect a generally bullish outlook for the Nigerian equities market. They say the positive bias in the market may continue with occasional volatility as the market braces up for the release of the rebased GDP, CPI numbers as well as the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for next week. Victory George, a Research Analyst at Meristem Securities, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
    Fri, 14 Feb 2025 14:17:11 GMT

