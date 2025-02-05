If there is one industry that can catalyse a fulsome transformation of African nations’ economies, it is mining.

This has been said before, and applied too, in the context of envisaging economic growth in countries on other continents. But our present time is different. The world is at the watershed of an energy switchover the impacts of which may be as dramatic as was the birth of the oil industry 150 years ago. Almost all forecasts linked to, or spinning from, the green energy transition, include escalating global demand for the metals and minerals embedded within Africa’s crust.