The southeast African country was rocked by opposition protests after a disputed Oct. 9 vote won by Daniel Chapo and his Frelimo party, which has governed Mozambique since 1975. The unrest has left more than 300 people dead following a crackdown by security forces.

Maputo port volumes for 2024 dipped to 30.9 million metric tons, from a record 31.2 million metric tons in 2023, the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) said in a statement.