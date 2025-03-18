MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita unpacks the group’s 2024 results
Africa's largest mobile phone company MTN Group reports 2024 earnings this week amid improving macroeconomic environments in its key markets. While earnings at the headline level are expected to decline, an adjustment of tariffs in its key Nigeria market, and recovering economic activity in South Africa, Ghana and Uganda among others, promises a strong underlying performance, according to President & CEO Ralph Mupita.
Tue, 18 Mar 2025 11:54:40 GMT