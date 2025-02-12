President Ramaphosa’s recent State of the Nation Address underscored the government’s commitment to driving inclusive growth, creating jobs, and building a capable developmental state. These are ideals that resonate with us at MTN South Africa, where we are committed to sustainable development and transformational growth to achieve a prosperous South Africa.

MTN’s story mirrors that of our country. From the dawn of our democracy in 1994, we have been driven to bridge divides, connect people and enable progress. When MTN began, only 1% of black South Africans had access to phones. Today, the MTN Group connects 288 million people across 17 countries. We are eager to maintain that momentum.