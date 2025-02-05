The billionaire had publicly accused his post-apartheid government of anti-white racism, and now Musk’s ally, U.S. President Donald Trump, said he would cut more than $400 million in funding to the country.

So Bejani Chauke, an adviser to Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African president, called Musk’s father, Errol, a 78-year-old engineer who lives in a luxury double-storey coastal villa a two-hour drive from Cape Town, Musk senior said.