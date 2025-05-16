On Wednesday, numerous X users posted screenshots of answers that Grok wrote on the topic despite being asked about completely unrelated matters such as baseball salaries and cartoons. Like most of Musk’s companies, xAI doesn’t typically respond to reporters’ requests for comment and had remained silent on the matter until its post late Thursday.

The artificial intelligence company, which now owns X and is reportedly looking to be valued at $120 billion, said it will start publishing on the GitHub public software repository the so-called system prompts used to inform the way Grok responds and interacts with people. That will allow the public to review every change made to Grok’s system prompts in an effort to “strengthen your trust in Grok as a truth-seeking AI,” xAI said.