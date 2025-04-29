CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Events
    Share

    Namibia International Energy Conference 2025: Highlights Special

    The 7th edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference is set to take place this month, centered around the theme: Leading The Way, becoming an energy hub with in-country value. This event will convene government officials, industry leaders, investors, and business representatives to foster growth within the sector. Industry experts will discuss the capital investments necessary to propel the energy sector forward amid a backdrop of global political and funding uncertainty.
    Tue, 29 Apr 2025 08:57:04 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top