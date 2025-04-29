Share

Namibia International Energy Conference 2025: Highlights Special

The 7th edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference is set to take place this month, centered around the theme: Leading The Way, becoming an energy hub with in-country value. This event will convene government officials, industry leaders, investors, and business representatives to foster growth within the sector. Industry experts will discuss the capital investments necessary to propel the energy sector forward amid a backdrop of global political and funding uncertainty.

Tue, 29 Apr 2025 08:57:04 GMT