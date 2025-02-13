2. Digital Trade and Trade in Services: Opportunities for Africa

The AfCFTA is expected to increase intra-African trade from 18% in 2022 to 50% by 2030 (AfDB, 2022). Digital trade is a key part of this, with the internet economy projected to contribute 5.2% of Africa’s GDP by 2025 (Google and IFC, 2022). Already, Digital trade and trade in services are recognized as key drivers of Africa’s economic transformation, helping to diversify economies, increase competitiveness, and improve productivity (UNCTAD, 2022). The continent’s digital economy is projected to reach $180 billion by 2025, up from $115 billion in 2020, thus, contributing significantly to Africa’s GDP, creating new job opportunities, and expanding regional trade.

In terms of job creation, the World Bank estimates that digital technologies can create over 10 million new jobs in Africa by 2025, primarily in the services sector. In order for the continent to achieve this, the AfCFTA is expected to catalyse the creation of new job opportunities across various sectors, including services, manufacturing, and agriculture through regional trade expansion. Accordingly, providing new opportunities for small and medium size businesses and individuals to trade in services and goods across borders has been demonstrated by initial AfCFTA implementation, gradually fostering a single market of 1.4 billion people, with the services sector leading in terms of contribution to GDP for most African economies.