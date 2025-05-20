Share

Nigeria MPC keeps MPR unchanged to 27.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has retained the monetary policy rate at 27.25 per cent stating that the inflation is showing significant slowdown. After a 2-day monetary policy meeting, the committee further retained the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +500bps/-100bps, the CRR for deposit money banks at 50 per cent, the CRR for merchant banks at 16 per cent and retained the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent.

Tue, 20 May 2025 17:25:47 GMT