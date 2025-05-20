CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Events
    Share

    Nigeria MPC keeps MPR unchanged to 27.5%

    The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has retained the monetary policy rate at 27.25 per cent stating that the inflation is showing significant slowdown. After a 2-day monetary policy meeting, the committee further retained the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +500bps/-100bps, the CRR for deposit money banks at 50 per cent, the CRR for merchant banks at 16 per cent and retained the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent.
    Tue, 20 May 2025 17:25:47 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top