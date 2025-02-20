Share

Nigeria MPC leaves MPR at 27.5%, other key parameters unchanged

The Central Bank of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee has left the Monetary Policy Rate unchanged at 27.5 per cent alongside other key parameters. The Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso expressed satisfaction around the positive impact of recent reforms on the macroeconomic environment and expressed optimism around expected increases in the flow of foreign direct and porfolio investments owing to stronger investors' confidence.

