ABUJA, April 2 (Reuters) – Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Bayo Ojulari, a former Shell executive, to head the state-owned oil firm NNPC Ltd as the country seeks to raise oil production and revitalise its refining capacity, the presidency said on Wednesday.
Ojulari replaces Mele Kyari, with the appointment effective immediately, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said in a statement.
Ojulari was most recently chief operating officer at Nigeria consortium Renaissance Africa Energy Co., which now owns Shell’s former onshore subsidiary in the country. Prior to that, he was head of Shell Nigeria’s exploration unit.
Tinubu also replaced the board of NNPC, appointing a new 11-member team to drive reforms and boost efficiency in the oil sector.
(Reporting by Ope Adetayo; Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Peter Graff)