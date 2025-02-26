Share

Nigeria records ₦1.6trn subscription in February bond auction

Nigeria’s bond auction for this month recorded a significant surge in investor demand, with total subscriptions hitting 1.63 trillion naira compared to the 670.94 billion naira recorded in January. Meanwhile, traders at Access Bank expect the market to keep calm due to the expected decline in liquidity from the Bond auction settlement. Ademola Osuntoki, Treasury Team Lead at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Wed, 26 Feb 2025 12:15:05 GMT