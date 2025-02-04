The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), representing millions of workers, had slated a Feb. 4 demonstration after rejecting the tariff increase approved last month by the telecoms regulator -the first such rise in over a decade.

Operators have cited surging operational costs linked to inflation nearing 35% and a weakening naira currency as reasons for the tariff rise. The union called the hike “insensitive” and threatened a telecoms service boycott or strike unless the government engaged in talks.