Bold reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu, including ending costly petrol subsidies, slashing electricity allowances and twice devaluing the naira currency, have added to upward pressure on prices.

The World Bank’s lead economist for Nigeria, Alex Sienaert, said during a presentation in the capital Abuja that the economy grew by 4.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, and pointed to continued expansion in early 2025 based on high-frequency business indicators.