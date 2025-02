Share

Nigeria’s FAAC shares 1.7trn revenue in January

Nigeria's three tiers of government – the Federal, state, and Local Government councils have shared a total of 1.7 trillion naira in Federation Account revenue for January 2025. Meanwhile, traders at Access Bank believe the FAAC allocation will boost liquidity level in the treasury bills market as yields continue to decline. Anthony Aigbokhan, a Treasury Team member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Fri, 28 Feb 2025 12:08:09 GMT