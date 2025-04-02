The NFER, which adjusts gross reserves to account for near-term liabilities such as currency swaps and forward contracts, stood at just $3.99 billion at the end of 2023, the CBN said in a statement late on Tuesday. The figure was $8.19 billion in 2022 and $14.59 billion in 2021.

The CBN said the improved position was due to “substantial reduction” in short-term foreign exchange liabilities, notably swaps and forward obligations. It also cited measures aimed at boosting forex market confidence and reserves, alongside increased non-oil foreign exchange inflows.