ABUJA, Feb 25 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s economy grew 3.84% in the fourth quarter NGGDPQ=ECI of 2024, quicker than in the three previous quarters of the year, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.
Gross domestic product growth was higher than the 3.46% reported in the third quarter, 3.19% in the second and 2.98% in the first quarter.
But the growth rate is still short of the 6% target set by President Bola Tinubu when he took office in mid-2023 in Africa’s most populous nation.
(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Alexander Winning)