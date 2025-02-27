Share

No Speed Limits In Germany? Why The U.S. Doesn’t Have An Autobahn

Germany's Autobahn is the envy of the automotive world. There is nothing quite like it - a national highway system with no top speed limit. If you love cars and driving, chances are driving Germany's Autobahn is one of the things you want to do before you die. And it can be exhilarating - top speeds have gone well above 200 miles per hour. So why doesn't the U.S. have something like that? And why do some people say it is not all it's cracked up to be? Chapters: Chapter 1: Symbol of German Supremacy - 01:10 Chapter 2: Modern Autobahn - 02:44 Chapter 3: Why Just Germany? - 06:59 Chapter 4: Downsides - 09:40 Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Andrea Miller, Evan Lee Miller Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche

Thu, 27 Feb 2025 17:00:16 GMT