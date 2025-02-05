To reiterate, if U.S. aid were to completely stop the biggest problem for many African countries would not come from the loss of funds but from the disruption or collapse of systems of health surveillance and logistics. With serious planning many African countries would certainly be able to make up for the ensuing budget shortfall (many are led by complacent elites, and so won’t). Yet it would be hard to replicate the management of logistics, research, and implementation capacity that has largely been directed or carried out by foreigners over the last several decades. This is not to downplay the hard work of very competent African staffers and health professionals who have actually been at the frontlines of implementation. Rather, it is to acknowledge that, out of sheer complacency, the political class in may African countries would simply collapse the systems were they to be fully in charge. Plus there is the simple fact that adjustment would be messy and take time. And the meantime people would die.

IV: Aid dependence is bad

This is a difficult time in which many dedicated people are scrambling to ensure that the most vulnerable people do not lose their lives; and to cushion those that are losing livelihoods. There is a lot of anxiety and suffering. It might therefore be tempting to avoid difficult conversations about aid dependence. Yet it would be foolish for African policymakers to waste this crisis. Even as they scramble to ensure that lives are not lost, there must be an honest reckoning with the fact that aid dependence is bad and should never be permanent.