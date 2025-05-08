The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 26.60 million barrels per day last month, down 30,000 bpd from March’s total, the survey showed on Thursday, with cuts by some producers offsetting higher Iranian supply.

The reduction comes despite OPEC+, which comprises OPEC and its allies including Russia, beginning in April to unwind its most recent layer of output cuts. The group plans to accelerate the hikes in May and June, citing supportive market fundamentals such as low inventories.