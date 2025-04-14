Share

Patrick Awuah on cultivating a generation of ethical and entrepreneurial leaders

How do we cultivate the next generation of ethical and entrepreneurial leaders? Patrick Awuah shares the personal stories and pivotal moments that fueled his mission to cultivate a generation of ethical and entrepreneurial leaders. He reflects on the power of values-based leadership, the impact of innovative education models, and his vision for unleashing Africa’s boundless potential on the global stage.

Mon, 14 Apr 2025 16:06:00 GMT