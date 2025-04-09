Share

Perceived safety is critical for wide driverless car adoption: Pony.ai CEO

As autonomous driving technology advances, safety is at the forefront of many discussions. On this week's Beyond the Valley podcast, Pony.ai CEO James Peng talks to Arjun Kharpal about the importance of both actual and perceived safety in autonomous vehicles. While traditional safety measures are crucial, creating a sense of security for passengers is equally important. Listen to the full episode here: https://pod.fo/e/2c54b1

Wed, 09 Apr 2025 15:40:14 GMT