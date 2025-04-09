Share

Pony.ai CEO on the future of autonomous driving and AI

Autonomous driving is quickly evolving, with Pony.ai at the forefront of this transformation. In this episode of Beyond the Valley, recorded live on stage at the CONVERGE LIVE event in Singapore, James Peng, Pony.ai's co-founder and CEO, speaks to CNBC's Arjun Kharpal about the rapid advancements in driverless technology. They also touched on how the company is navigating global challenges and what the future holds for autonomous vehicles in China and beyond. Watch the video above for the full conversation. #CNBC #BeyondTheValley #Podcast #Technology #BTV

Wed, 09 Apr 2025 14:42:36 GMT