Post-WEF 2025: South Africa gears up for G20

Post-WEF: South Africa Gears Up for G20, at the CNBC Africa studios in Sandton. A large South African contingent attended the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting under the theme Collaboration for the Intelligent Age, in Davos, Switzerland, last week. A priority for South Africa was to create greater international awareness around its hosting of the G20 in the country.

Fri, 31 Jan 2025 14:25:53 GMT