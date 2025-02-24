JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) – Dutch technology investor Prosus PRX.AS said on Monday it intends to buy Just Eat Takewaway.com TKWY.AS to create a “European tech champion” of food delivery.
It plans to acquire the company’s entire share capital for 4.1 billion euros ($4.31 billion) in an all-cash public offer on the Amsterdam exchange.
Prosus, majority-owned by South Africa’s Naspers NPNJn.J, is offering 20.30 euros per share. The offer is unanimously supported by Just Eat’s management and supervisory board.
Prosus already holds a 28% stake in leading global food delivery company Delivery Hero DHER.DE.
($1 = 0.9513 euros)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg and Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Tom Hogue)