“I call it an exchange between two countries. And basically the relationship that we have between Qatar and the United States is a very institutional relationship,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said. “The plane story is a ministry of defense to department of defense transaction, which is basically done in full transparency and very legally, and it’s part of the cooperation that we’ve been always doing together for decades.”

Trump, who carried out a whirlwind tour of the Middle East stopping in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates last week, has come under fire from opposition politicians at home after Doha proposed the jet gift. Qatar also at the time agreed to order up to 210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines, in what the White House has hailed as the “largest-ever” widebody and 787 orders at Boeing — a major U.S. defense contractor.