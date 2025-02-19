CNBC Logo
    Qualcomm and Volvo CEOs talk the next chapter for AI and driverless cars

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and autonomous driving are transforming the automotive industry. In our final special Davos edition of CNBC’s Beyond the Valley, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Volvo CEO Jim Rowan join Arjun Kharpal to explore how these technologies are reshaping the future of cars. Highlighting the potential of AI to monitor driver behavior, enhance safety and adjust car insurance premiums, the conversation explores how these innovations are set to disrupt the automotive and insurance industries. They also look into the evolving landscape of autonomous driving, emphasizing the need for robust safety and gradual development towards full autonomy.
    Wed, 19 Feb 2025 12:00:38 GMT

