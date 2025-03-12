Its passage into law is unlikely to happen under the current 119th Republican-controlled Congress and administration, which has made dismantling diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) one of the cornerstones of its domestic agenda. According to the Pew Research Center, only 8% of Republicans and GOP leaners support reparations, compared to 48% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. Yet reparatory justice is essential to addressing the US’s long and continuing history of racial inequality, and supporting the American ideal of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” for all people irrespective of race.

The consequences of the transatlantic slave trade have, of course, extended far beyond the US, affecting Africa and its diaspora all around the world. The historical injustice that started on the continent of Africa in the 15th century has invariably affected all people of African descent worldwide, with the cultural holocaust, loss of identity, and legacy of discrimination and unequal access to opportunities born out of it continuing to stifle their growth and personal development centuries later.