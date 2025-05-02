The unprecedented advance by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels, part of a decades-long conflict rooted in the Rwandan genocide, has forced 1.2 million people from their homes in North and South Kivu provinces since January, according to the International Organization for Migration.

During the same period, some 1.8 million people – more than 350,000 households – have returned to homes they had earlier vacated, the U.N. agency says. Many had little choice after M23 dismantled displacement camps upon seizing Goma, eastern Congo’s largest city, in late January.