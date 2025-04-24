Share

Ripple president on stablecoins, Trump and tokenization

Monica Long, President of Ripple, sits down with CNBC's Arjun Kharpal to talk about the state of the crypto market and what President Donald Trump means for the industry. Long also discusses Ripple's stablecoin and the current push towards so-called real-world asset tokenization. This episode was recorded at Paris Blockchain Week, as part two of a Beyond the Valley crypto mini-series.

Thu, 24 Apr 2025 16:45:03 GMT