Ripple president says she sees growing U.S. opportunity under pro-crypto administration

"We have more business to do in the U.S. today than we did last year," said Monica Long, president of Ripple. Speaking on CNBC's Beyond the Valley podcast with Arjun Kharpal, Long highlighted the growing opportunities in the U.S. market, where banks are increasingly willing to engage with digital asset services like custody. The shift is driving Ripple's expansion, with more hiring and business in the U.S. compared to previous years. The company is also expanding globally, having recently secured a payments license from the DFSA in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to establish a strong presence in the GCC region.

Mon, 28 Apr 2025 18:00:37 GMT