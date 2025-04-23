We project global public debt to increase by 2.8 percentage points this year—more than twice the estimates for 2024—pushing debt levels above 95 percent of gross domestic product. This upward trend is likely to continue, with public debt nearing 100 percent of GDP by the end of the decade, surpassing pandemic levels. These numbers are based on the World Economic Outlook reference projections, reflecting tariff announcements made between Feb. 1 and April 4. Amid substantial policy uncertainty and a shifting economic landscape, debt levels could rise even further.

In this environment, fiscal policy faces critical trade-offs: balancing debt reduction, building buffers against uncertainties, and meeting urgent spending needs amid weaker growth prospects and higher financing costs. Navigating these complexities will be essential for fostering stability and growth.