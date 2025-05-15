KIGALI, May 15 (Reuters) – Rwanda’s central bank held its policy rate at 6.5% in a decision announced on Thursday.
Governor Soraya Hakuziyaremye told a press conference that the level of the Central Bank Rate was adequate to keep inflation within the bank’s target while continuing to support economic growth.
“Our inflation is projected to stay around 6.5% for the rest of the year and expected to decline to 3.9% in 2026. Nevertheless, risks to this outlook remain, and these include risking trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions,” she said.
It was the third monetary policy meeting in a row the National Bank of Rwanda has kept the policy rate unchanged.
Annual inflation eased to 6.3% year on year in April from 6.5% a month earlier, within the central bank’s 2%-8% target range.
