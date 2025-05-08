Murangwa said the economy is projected to expand 7.1% this year and jump to 7.5% in 2026. The economy is expected to grow 7.4% in 2027 and 7.0% a year later, he told parliament. The economy grew 8.9% in 2024, according to the statistics office.

Murangwa, who is presenting a draft budget for 2025/26 (July-June), did not give a reason for the expected slowdown in growth.