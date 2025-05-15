CNBC Logo
    Rwanda’s Central Bank maintains repo rate at 6.5% in latest MPC meeting

    Rwanda's Central Bank has maintained its key interest rate at 6.5 per cent in its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting, citing stable inflation within the target range. Inflation eased to 6.3 per cent in February 2025, down from 7.4 per cent in January, reflecting improved food supply and stable energy prices. The bank projects inflation to average 6.5 per cent in 2025 and decline to 4.1 per cent in 2026. This decision underscores the bank's confidence in its current policy stance to support economic stability.
    Thu, 15 May 2025 10:30:03 GMT

