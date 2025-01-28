JOHANNESBURG, Jan 28 (Reuters) – Shoprite Holdings SHPJ.J, South Africa’s biggest supermarket retailer, said on Tuesday its half-year sales from continuing operations grew by 9.6%, as both upmarket and discount customers stocked up on food during the festive season.
Shoprite, with more than 2,700 stores excluding OK Franchise across 10 countries, said sales in the six-month period ended Dec. 29 came in at 128.6 billion rand ($6.84 billion).
The group’s core business, Supermarkets South Africa, contributing 83.7% to group sales, achieved sales growth of 10.4%, with like-for-like sales growth of 6.1%.
Shoprite’s rest of Africa supermarkets business, which operates in nine countries, saw a 4.1% increase in sales.
In the three-month quarter ended December, which included the Christmas and Black Friday period, Shoprite saw sales grow by 8.7%.
($1 = 18.8013 rand)
