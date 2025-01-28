Shoprite, with more than 2,700 stores excluding OK Franchise across 10 countries, said sales in the six-month period ended Dec. 29 came in at 128.6 billion rand ($6.84 billion).

The group’s core business, Supermarkets South Africa, contributing 83.7% to group sales, achieved sales growth of 10.4%, with like-for-like sales growth of 6.1%.