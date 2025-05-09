NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) – Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom SCOM.NR on Friday reported full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 104.1 billion Kenyan shillings ($807 million), higher than its guidance.
In November the company guided that group EBIT would be between 94 billion and 100 billion Kenyan shillings.
Safaricom is partly owned by South Africa’s Vodacom VODJ.J and Britain’s Vodafone VOD.L.
It expanded into Ethiopia in 2022, betting that Africa’s second most populous nation would power future growth. But despite strong customer growth, Safaricom has had a bumpy ride so far in Ethiopia due to security, inflation and currency challenges.
($1 = 129.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Winning)