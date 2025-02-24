The AEC’s annual list celebrates leaders who exemplify innovation, strategic vision, and tangible impact in Africa’s energy sector. Moagi’s inclusion reflects his alignment with the AEC’s core pillars: energy security, investment mobilization, and local empowerment. “The Top 40 list recognizes those driving Africa’s energy future through collaboration and transformative policies,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The SANPC’s debut at Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2024, held from 4-8 November in Cape Town, marked the first leg of the company’s Investor Roadshow Program, where it presented its bold vision to stakeholders across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. The roadshow serves as a platform for forging strategic partnerships, promoting SANPC’s role in energy security, and positioning the company as a leader in Africa’s energy sector.