This legal status to operate as a new State-Owned Petroleum Company of South Africa, is in line with the National Treasury’s approval in terms of the s51(g) (h) of the Public Finance Management Act of 1999. The incorporation of the SANPC as a subsidiary of CEF Group of Companies will be an interim measure until the National Petroleum Bill is promulgated into law.

However, for the SANPC to kick start its operations, it would use the lease and assign model wherein certain assets of the merging entities will be leased to the new company. The proposed Lease and Assignment model provides the opportunity to strategically select what is leased and assigned to the SANPC by ring-fencing or isolating Petrosa’s legacy assets such as decommissioning liability and current operating challenges of the Gas to Liquid Refinery.