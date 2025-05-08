JOHANNESBURG-The South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first phase of employee transfers, welcoming 402 team members from the Central Energy Fund’s subsidiary companies: iGas, PetroSA, and the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF). This achievement marks a significant and historic leap forward in the operationalisation of the SANPC as a South African Energy Champion.
As we consolidate our internal resources and expertise to power South Africa’s energy future and support key government priorities, the SANPC will be at the centre of the country’s re-industrialization drive. Through planned infrastructure programmes, the SANPC is geared to create meaningful jobs and future opportunities for all South Africans, said Chief Executive, Mr. Godfrey Moagi.
These developments are part of both short- and long-term initiatives under CEF Group Adaptive Strategy and Scaling Up for Growth Strategic Horizon. This approach is rooted in value creation, operational excellence, and portfolio diversification.
“We remain focused on the swift and practical implementation of solutions to turn around ring-fenced assets and operations. These will be progressively transferred to the SANPC once all commercial and legal requirements have been resolved, added Moagi.
The emergence of this rising South African Energy champion will be the beacon of hope not only to South Africa but to the region, as well. This will be a legacy that will transcend all the man-made borders to impact lives of ordinary lives in its quest to Power our Tomorrow.