As we consolidate our internal resources and expertise to power South Africa’s energy future and support key government priorities, the SANPC will be at the centre of the country’s re-industrialization drive. Through planned infrastructure programmes, the SANPC is geared to create meaningful jobs and future opportunities for all South Africans, said Chief Executive, Mr. Godfrey Moagi.

Mr. Godfrey Moagi, CEO of SANPC.

These developments are part of both short- and long-term initiatives under CEF Group Adaptive Strategy and Scaling Up for Growth Strategic Horizon. This approach is rooted in value creation, operational excellence, and portfolio diversification.