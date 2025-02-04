Under the terms of the deal signed at the annual African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, the partners will assess the technical and commercial viability of feedstock production, company officials told reporters.

De Beers is providing the more than 20-hectare tracts of land on which the crops for the trial vegetable oil feedstock – initially the Solaris and Moringa plants – will be grown, Anglo American’s Director of Projects and Development Alison Atkinson said.