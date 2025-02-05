Sasol said in a trading update that it expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS), a profit measure widely used in South Africa, to come in between 13 rand and 15 rand ($0.6955-$0.8025), down from 20.37 rand in the same period last year.

The company, which produces chemicals and liquid fuels from coal and gas, said the decline was primarily because of a 13% fall in the average rand Brent crude oil price per barrel, as well as a significant drop in refining margins and fuel price differentials.