Sasol’s headline earnings per share for the six months to December 2024 were 14.13 rand ($0.7712), down from 20.37 rand during the same period a year earlier.

The company, which produces fuel and chemicals from coal and gas, said its revenue was 10% lower at 122.1 billion rand, mainly due to a 13% drop in the average rand price per barrel of Brent crude oil and a significant decline in refining margins.