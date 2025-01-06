Commodities had a mixed 2024: While investors flocked to gold to hedge against inflation, commodities such as iron ore fell as the world’s largest consumer of metals, China, struggled with tepid growth. The story this year is likely to be the same.

“Commodities in general will be under pressure across the board in 2025,” said research firm BMI’s head of commodities analysis Sabrin Chowdhury, adding that the strength of the U.S. dollar will cap demand for commodities priced in the greenback.