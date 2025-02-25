Demand for natural gas continues to rise globally as the world transitions to cleaner fuels. Industry forecasts LNG demand to reach between 630 million and 718 million metric tons a year by 2040, Shell said in its 2025 annual LNG outlook.

The latest view from the world’s largest LNG trader is higher than last year’s forecast, which pegged global LNG demand in 2040 at 625 million to 685 million tons per year.