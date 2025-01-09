Shell told Reuters that discovered oil and gas resources in offshore block PEL39 in Namibia “cannot currently be confirmed for commercial development.”

Shell and its partners QatarEnergy and Namibia’s national oil company first discovered hydrocarbon in block PEL39 in 2022, which together with another discovery TotalEnergies TTEF.PAmade in a nearby block sparked huge global interest in the southern African country which has no oil and gas production.