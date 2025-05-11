Share

Should We Be Clear Cutting Forests?

Sweden has a long history of harvesting wood through clear cutting, for huge financial gain. "As a general model, clear cutting is what is needed for commercial viability," said Oskar Lindström, a senior analyst at Danske Bank Markets, who specializes in Nordic Forest companies. The average size of clear cutting in Sweden is 3.2 hectares (7.9 acres), according to the Swedish Forest Industries Federation. This allows forest owners to maximize the profitability of their land and enable the production of more fossil free products. Yet the clear-cutting method has been condemned by scientists, environmental groups and even the European Union. Learn more by watching the full video in the link below. #CNBC #WhoOwns ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Sun, 11 May 2025 06:00:46 GMT