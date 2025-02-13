Stewart joined Sibanye in 2014 and has long been touted by investors as a possible successor to Froneman, who turns 66 in September.

Froneman has led Sibanye since 2013, when the company was formed through the combination of three old Gold Fields mines. Since then, Sibanye has grown into a diversified miner with gold and platinum group metal (PGM) operations in Southern Africa and the United States.