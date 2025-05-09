The Johannesburg-based company owns 79.8% of the Keliber project, which is expected to produce about 15,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium annually for at least 16 years, starting in 2026.

“Revised total capital for the development or construction stage of the project to the hot commissioning stage of the refinery … has increased by 116 million euros to 783 million euros,” Sibanye SSWJ.J said in an operational update.